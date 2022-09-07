Gov’t to offer special packet to energy-intensive enterprises soon says PM

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, has said that the government, in the near future, would offer a special energy package to at least several hundred enterprises with high energy consumption.

Morawiecki, speaking at the 31st Economic Forum in Poland’s mountain resort of Karpacz, on Wednesday, said: “This is the moment when we should all be paying attention to energy savings in our accounts.”

“In the near future, we will be offering a special energy package to at least several hundred medium-sized and large enterprises,” noted Morawiecki, adding that the money would come from the state budget.

The prime minister admitted that Poland must have the consent of the European Commission to proceed with such a package.

“We must receive this consent quickly, because without it we can be accused of granting unauthorized public aid,” he pointed out. “In order to avoid this, we will be calling on the European Union for a quick response.”