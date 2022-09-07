President Andrzej Duda visits Ivory Coast

President Andrzej Duda arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning. This is the second stop of the Polish leader’s tour of West Africa, where he is discussing energy supplies to Poland, Russian food blackmail and Russian propaganda.

During his visit to West Africa, Andrzej Duda will visit three countries: Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Nigeria

On Tuesday, the Polish president visited Nigeria, where he held talks with President Muhammadu Buhari in the country’s capital, Abuja.

President @AndrzejDuda of the Republic of Poland in Abuja on a State Visit. The first Official Visit by a Polish President to Nigeria in 60 years, since Nigeria and Poland established diplomatic relations. 🇳🇬🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/aDTyOeUnJl

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 6, 2022

“I have no doubt that there is scope for closer relations between Poland and Nigeria in the fields of educational cooperation, scientific cooperation, defence and defence industry, culture and many others,” the Polish head of state wrote on Twitter after the visit.

Nie mam wątpliwości, że istnieje możliwość zacieśnienia relacji pomiędzy Polską a Nigerią na polach współpracy edukacyjnej, naukowej, w zakresie obronności i przemysłu obronnego, kultury i wielu innych — podkreślał Prezydent RP.

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) September 7, 2022

Ivory Coast

From Nigeria, Andrzej Duda travelled to Abidjan in Ivory Coast to meet with President Alassane Ouattara.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda przybył do Wybrzeża Kości Słoniowej.

ℹ️ To drugi przystanek Prezydenta RP w Afryce Zachodniej. Tematami rozmów są m. in. dostawy surowców energetycznych do Polski, rosyjski szantaż żywnościowy oraz przeciwdziałanie rosyjskiej propagandzie. pic.twitter.com/9NRUdoYnNv

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) September 7, 2022

Senegal

From there, the president will travel to the Senegalese capital Dakar to hold talks with President Macky Sall on Thursday.

According to the head of the Presidential Office for International Policy Jakub Kumoch, the main topics of the talks, he reported, are the supply of energy resources to Poland, countering Russian food blackmail, as well as Russian propaganda related to it.

He added that Andrzej Duda intends to listen very carefully to Africa’s voice before addressing the UN General Assembly.