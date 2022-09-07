Poland reports 21,337 coronavirus cases, 101 deaths between Sept 1-7

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 21,337 confirmed coronavirus cases and 101 deaths between September 1 and 7, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,198,213 cases have been confirmed and 117,194 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 56,264,006 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,549,299 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 13,562,040 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.