EU Charge d’affaires in Belarus detained and held at police station

European Union Charge d’affaires in Belarus Evelina Schulz was detained outside the court during a trial of political prisoners on Tuesday and held at a police station for about two hours, Radio Svaboda reported, citing sources.

⚡It became known ab. the detention of the Charge d'affaires of the #EU in #Belarus, Ms. Evelina Schulz.

She was taken to the PD of Frunze District in #Minsk & held there for about two hours, after which she was released.

According to Radio Svaboda, the head of the EU delegation Dirk Schuebel, who had to leave Belarus from 2021 at the request of the authorities there, and the EU authorities in Brussels were notified of the incident.

A total of at least 13 people were detained before the court, including relatives of the convicted and human rights activists. Two people are still in custody and are due to stand trial, most likely for a misdemeanour.

⚡Regime in #Belarus

At least 13 people were detained in #Minsk City Court, among them diplomats – simply "dragged into the bus".

Propagandist Azaronak filmed how the diplomats were detained: "he laughed & asked:"what do you think now?"

Names of diplomats are being established. https://t.co/L2fgBca0X5 pic.twitter.com/MIEJ6ND8Wd

Other European diplomats who arrived at the court on September 6 for the announcement of the trial in the so-called anarchist case were not detained, Svaboda reports.

According to Radio Svaboda, there has been no official reaction to the diplomat’s detention so far. The editorial recalls that diplomats are protected by immunity under the Vienna Convention.

Next time when you think that sanctions on the regime in #Belarus don't work, listen to Lukashenka & the general prosecutor who mentioned that 8,000 prisoners could be released. This is not kindness. The regime needs money & is trying to flirt with the West to lift sanctions pic.twitter.com/Z8FOCWLtEI

On Tuesday, sentences were handed down to 10 activists in Minsk. Among those convicted was Marfa Rabkova of the Viasna human rights centre, who received a 15-year prison sentence. All convicts were declared political prisoners.