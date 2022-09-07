Most Ukrainians living in Poland plan to stay

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A huge majority of Ukrainians living in Poland are not planning to return to their country in the near future, HR firm Gremi Personal has reported.

According to Gremi Personal, about 35 percent of Ukrainians want to stay in Poland for at least a year, 25.6 percent want to return to Ukraine after the war is over and 17 percent are not planning to return at all.

Only 22.2 percent are planning to go back to Ukraine in the next three months.

Although most Ukrainians living in Poland will likely return to their country once the hostilities are over, “a significant number of them will stay abroad due to a number of subjective factors, including loss of homes, low earnings, poorer living conditions and of course the threat to life from war,” said Gremi Personal’s Anna Dzhobolda.

According to Dzhobolda, pessimistic forecasts for the winter in Ukraine encourage Ukrainians to spend the season in Poland.

“In some regions of Ukraine, people risk being left without heating or hot water throughout the winter due to infrastructure damage,” she said. “Additionally, while the number of job vacancies has been falling significantly in Ukraine due to the war, the situation in Poland is quite the opposite, as the demand for workers is still growing.”

Gremi Personal data come from a survey of 1,440 Ukrainians.