Russia wants to change grain export deal with Ukraine

Russia has no grounds to review the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea, the terms of the agreement are being strictly observed, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made the comments to Reuters after Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he would discuss amending the deal to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments.

Mr Podolyak described the remarks from Russia as “unexpected” and “groundless”.

Vladimir Putin said he would look at “limiting the destinations for grain and other food exports” and would discuss the idea with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the deal to unlock exports from Ukraine’s southern ports in July.

Ukraine continues to save the world with its grain. In addition to previous ships with 🇺🇦 grain for Africa, 28,600 tons of 🇺🇦 wheat will arrive in Somalia in the coming weeks. In this country, due to the war of the RF against 🇺🇦, the UN predicted a famine by the end of this year.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 6, 2022

Moscows’ not happy

Several top Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have said over the last 24 hours that Moscow is not happy with the terms of the deal and that the West is not fulfilling its obligations.

Moscow says it was promised the removal of some logistical sanctions which it says disrupt its own exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, in exchange for easing the military blockade on Ukraine’s southern ports to allow food cargo to leave its ports.

On Tuesday, the foreign minister stressed that he had seen no steps by the West to ease the situation.