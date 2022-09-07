PAP partners with new European news agency platform

The European Newsroom (enr), a cooperation platform between more than a dozen European news agencies, of which the Polish Press Agency (PAP) is an associate partner, was inaugurated in Brussels on Tuesday.

The aim of the initiative, which groups 18 news agencies and PAP as an associate partner as well as Ukraine’s Ukrinform as a solidarity partner, is to draw on members’ experience and unique skills as well as to deliver verified, quality information to subscribers. All the agencies taking part in the project have editorial independence assurances.

The enr is tasked with facilitating training and jointly raising journalistic standards, thereby counteracting the dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.