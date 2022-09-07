Almost 6.1 mln refugees have entered Poland since war in Ukraine started

Alena Solomonova/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, nearly 6.1 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the SG, on Tuesday Border Guard officers carried out around 21,200 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,300 people.

The Border Guard also said that almost 4.32 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Tuesday, around 22,500 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.