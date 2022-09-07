Rock Rachon 06.09

On August 29 the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the long-awaited counteroffensive to retake the occupied territories in the south of the country has begun. Since then the Ukrainian army has been slowly advancing and destroying Russian supply lines.

Moreover, Russia might be facing seven years of constant economic recession due to international sanctions imposed on Moscow. In turn, Russia closed the gas tap on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, blaming Germany, Great Britain and the US for interfering with “the system of technical maintenance of turbine components”, through sanctions.

The former US European troops commander General Ben Hodges, even suggested that “we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Russian Federation as it looks today.” He added that the world needs to be prepared to deal with the “de-imperialization” of Russia.

These and other subjects were discussed, in the latest episode of Rock Rachon, with security and defence analyst and director of the New Geopolitics Research Network Mikhailo Samus, philosopher, politician and current MEP Professor Ryszard Legudko and journalist Matthew Tyrmand.

According to the defence analyst, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is the best example of modern warfare. As opposed to the Soviet mentality of concentrating their armed forces along the front lines and trying to break the enemy’s defences through sheer numbers, Kyiv is using long and precise artillery attacks, special forces missions and using all available capabilities to weaken the Russian army in the region.

In turn, the second guest of today’s programme Prof. Legutko spoke about the recent report on the damages inflicted on Poland during World War Two by the Germans and the possibility of obtaining reparations from Berlin.