Poland home to one of brightest engineers in the world: Official

Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Janusz Cieszyński of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TVP World that Economic Forum in Karpacz was concentrated on the spinning wheel that the digital has been for development worldwide.

Interview by TVP World’s Maciej Mikos, Mr Cieszyński stressed that “Poland has been home to one of the brightest engineers in the world. This is a talent pool that makes us strong in global markets.”

“We see that recent years have been a time of significant development when it comes to the digital capacity of the public sector. We have delivered numerous e-services that are used by Polish citizens,” he said.

Reflecting on interacting with the forum-goers, Mr Cieszyński said that foreign visitors were positively surprised by Poland’s digital advancement. They admitted that many digital solutions present in Poland were absent wherever they came from.

