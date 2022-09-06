Business Arena 06.09

This edition of Business Arena is mainly dedicated to the Economic Forum in Karpacz – an annual meeting of the most important figures in Central Europe’s business and political communities, taking place this year under the slogan “Europe facing new challenges”.

On Tuesday, September 6th, the first day of the Economic Forum in Karpacz, a group of experts from the SGH Warsaw School of Economics and Economic Forum presented the fifth edition of their annual CEE report.

The data and conclusions are intended to enable business leaders, members of government, local authorities, and non-governmental organizations to make the most effective decisions in a time of enormous global turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and, after February 24th, by Russia’s war in Ukraine and related crises.

The report outlines some of the key issues and challenges facing the economies of Central and Eastern European countries, including rising inflation, low economic growth, unemployment, housing availability, and the automotive energy transition. The report is a comprehensive overview of key areas of the socio-economic development of Poland and the CEE region, presenting both a macro perspective and more granular insight into the problems of individual sectors such as trade, automotive, energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The first day of the Economic Forum featured plenty of interesting discussions, including the panel “Milestones of e-health in Poland,” with the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski.

One of the forum’s key discussions took place at the panel titled, “The Light That Has Gone Out – Central and Eastern Europe and the Western World,” with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland Piotr Gliński and Minister of Education of the Republic of Poland and Science Przemysław Czarnek. The head of the Ministry of Agriculture Henryk Kowalczyk took part in the discussion “Food security and the war in Ukraine – are we in danger of a great famine?”.

