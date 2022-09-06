World News 06.09

In this edition of World News, TVP World focuses on Davos of the East, namely the Economic Forum in Karpacz, the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce and Liz Truss becoming the UK’s PM.

The edition begins with the annual Economic Forum taking place in the southern Polish town of Karpacz. TVP World’s reporter Maciej Mikos was there to reveal more details.

Maciej Mikos also discussed with the Polish secretary of state for digital affairs Janusz Cieszyński the challenges of the modern world increasingly taking place in cyberspace.

The UK’s new prime minister

Her Majesty the Queen met with Liz Truss at an audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland today. This is where she invited the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister. TVP World’s correspondent Klaudia Czerwińska shed mor light on the development.

50,000 Russian soldiers dead

It has been 195 days since the Russian aggression began. At the moment Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway, and the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency has just concluded its inspection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Don Arleth, TVP World’s corresponded, had more on the situation in Ukraine.

MSPO Defence Expo in Kielce

The international defence industry expo was officially opened in the Polish city of Kielce. The event has attracted increased attention this year, as various European nations are looking to boost their military capabilities. TVP World’s reporter Krzysztof Panek had more on this matter.

Lithuanian military upgrades

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have been reinforced with Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles. These vehicles are the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Lithuanian army.

Russia buying North Korean artillery

The New York Times reported that Russia is buying artillery from North Korea. The information was allegedly obtained by US Intelligence. Meanwhile, Russia has just launched military drills with its allies.

Kuril Islands dispute

The issue of the Kuril Islands has always been a bone of contention between Russia and Japan. Now Russia has informed us that it has terminated the visa-free travel for the island’s former inhabitants.

Stabbing suspect found dead

Damien Sanderson, one of the men suspected of carrying out the deadly assault in Saskatchewan, Canada, has been found dead. The police informed, that the other attacker his brother, Miles Sanderson, remains at large.

Billions for Ukraine?

EU officials attempted to break the stalemate regarding the several billion euros of help for Ukraine. So far, Kyiv only received a billion euros. The larger package of nine billion euros is still blocked by countries such as Germany and Hungary.

Polish Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, expressed his hopes that an agreement on further financial help for Ukraine could be reached shortly. EU member states promised Kyiv a package of nine billion euros of aid, but the disagreement on how to get these funds put the entire operation on hold. The European Union was to get loans on financial markets with return guarantees from individual member states.

However, some countries like Germany refused to agree on the loans and argued for giving donations without return. According to unofficial reports, the EU officials reached a compromise to divide the guarantees according to the national income of each member.

Ukraine desperately needs the funds from the west, not only to continue to defend itself from the Russian invaders, but also for the operating of the entire state.

Polish-Nigerian cooperation

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda is on a trip to West Africa. First, he visited Nigeria, as Poland is interested in importing more oil and gas from the country.

Typhoon strikes Korea

Super Typhoon Henry, is a powerful tropical cyclone that has recently impacted South Korea. Emergency services are doing their best to save as many people as possible from the dangerous weather.