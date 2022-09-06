Pulse of Culture 06.09

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at the Eight Ukrainian Music Festival whose first tones rang out in Warsaw on Sunday.

The event helps music lovers and curious festival-goers learn about the musical richness of Ukraine, including the much-underestimated repertoire of classical music. The event was inaugurated on Sunday with a piano recital by Dmytro Choni.

This episode also featured 110 works by South Korean artists exhibited in Seoul’s Thaddaeus Rapac Gallery.

Other events covered in this episode include 2022 Deauville American Film Festival, West Africa’s oldest photographic studio, and the return of Rock in Rio.