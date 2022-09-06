World News 05.09

Liz Truss wins bid for Tory party leadership and is set to take over from Boris Johnson as the Downing Street 10 resident, International Atomic Energy Agency’s fact-finding mission to Zaporizhzhia ends, and a tragic killing spree shocks the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. This and much more in the Monday edition of World News.

Truss triumphant

Liz Truss has won the bid for the leadership of the UK’s Conservative Party. Soon to replace Borish Johnson as the country’s Prime Minister, she will face numerous challenges in her new role. TVP World’s UK correspondent Klaudia Czerwińska reported from London to tell our viewers who Liz Truss is and what Britons think of her.

194th day of the war

It is the 194th day since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Four Russian generals, including the commander of the Western Military District force and the commanders of three armies, have been removed from their positions over failures during the war in Ukraine.

IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia ends

The mission of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is coming to an end. Two IAEA representatives will however remain behind in the power plant permanently. TVP World’s correspondent Don Arleth reported from Kyiv on what is the situation in Zaporizhzhia?

Bomb attack in Kabul

A suicide bomber set off explosives in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least two embassy employees were killed and several dozen bystanders injured by the blast. Russian officials have demanded an investigation and called for those responsible for the attack to be punished.

Canadian killing spree

10 people have been killed and at least 15 injured after an attack by two knife-wielding men in the Saskatchewan province of Canada. “All Canadians share the grief of the victims’ loved ones”, the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a statement. The two suspects, Damien and Myles Sanderson, are still at large. The police have appealed for any information leading to their arrest.

Germany in hot water ahead of a cold winter

This winter in Europe is predicted to be a difficult one. The German government has announced a new inflation relief package, but not everyone is happy with it.

Ukrainian PM in Brussels

The Ukrainian PM arrived in Brussels on September 5, to discuss further EU–Ukrainian co-operation. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, assured him that the EU will continue to support Ukraine on its way to membership.

50th Anniversary of Munich Olympics massacre

The German and Israeli presidents led commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

World News’ guest

Simon Blackburn, philosopher and expert on British politics, was invited by TVP World to talk about what might be the policies of Liz Truss, soon-to-be UK’s Prime Minister.