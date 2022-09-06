Poland’s KGHM to work with Romanian Nuclearelectrica on Small Modular Reactors

Poland’s copper giant KGHM has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Romanian SN Nuclearelectrica in cooperation for the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR), the Polish copper producer said on Tuesday.

The document was signed alongside the main event of the 31st Economic Forum held in the Polish city of Karpacz, September 6-8, 2022.

KGHM CEO Marcin Chludziński explained that investment in SMR will reinforce energy security in the company, and likewise for the Polish industry. He went on to say that Nuclearelectrica, operator of Bucharest’s national nuclear programme, had also started building SMR in Romania.

“For KGHM, nuclear energy equals energy independence and lower costs. Investments in SMR are a priority and will help us maintain a competitive business advantage on a global scale,” he said, adding that “the introduction of innovative nuclear energy technologies based on small modules is a breakthrough for the Polish economy. Collaborating with an experienced partner from Romania constitutes significant support for this undertaking.”

For her part, the Director-General of SN Nuclearelectrica noted that international interest in the development of SMR happens to be directly proportional to the interest various states have expressed for ensuring energy security and achieving decarbonisation targets.”

“Romania with over 25 years of experience in secure exploitation of its own nuclear power plant is the first European country that has initiated the development of the NuScale SMR project – the sole SMR technology that has been certified on an international level. We are happy that we can cooperate and share our experience and conclusions with KGHM as well as support it on its first steps towards the implementation of secure, clean and innovative technologies,” she added.

The signing of the memorandum makes for Poland’s latest move towards making itself independent from Russian gas. In February, KGHM and US company NuScale clinched a deal to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, the first one being scheduled for its ribbon-cutting ceremony by 2029. In 2021, Romania said lastly, that would partner with NuScale Power in building small nuclear reactors.