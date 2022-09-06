Eastern Express 06.09

In this edition of Eastern Express TVP World zooms in on the geopolitical meaning behind the terrorist attack outside Russia’s Embassy in Kabul that claimed at least six lives including two staff members of the post on Monday.

When chaos reigned in Kabul a year ago and thousands of people fled the Taliban in droves, Russia stressed that it was not afraid for its embassy. Victory patrols quickly ensured security and order.

A year later, it turns out that the Russians have another mortal enemy in Afghanistan. The suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul that resulted in fatalities is further evidence of the instability of the situation in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban seized Kabul and proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as a republic instead.

The terrorist attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul occurred as Moscow and the Taliban are finalizing details of barter agreements to bring oil and fuel to Afghanistan. Responsibility for the attack was taken by the Islamic State of Khorasan, a regional offshoot of Daesh, which is waging a fierce battle against the Taliban. Islamic State-Khorasan Province jihadists consider the Taliban to be too moderate, and religiously even heretics who do not adhere to the only correct version of Sunni Islam.

Moscow has had good relations with the Taliban for years, hence it is also a target for IS-K.

In its external relations, the Taliban regime is limited to trying to meet the population’s elementary needs for electricity and fuel. This is made more difficult by the fact that, in the absence of foreign recognition, the Taliban regime does not have access to the financial reserves of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – the state which directly preceded the Taliban-controlled Emirate. This results in the Taliban’s attempts to barter with Russia.

The different takes of Central Asian states on the Taliban

The policies of Afghanistan’s neighbours began to diverge as recently as the fall of 2021.

The Uzbek and Turkmen governments have begun to meet and negotiate with the Taliban. An analogous position is taken by Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In contrast, Emomali Rahmon, the leader of the Taliban’s third northern neighbour, Tajikistan, is pursuing an assertive policy toward the Taliban, not only in the region but internationally. The reason for this is his desire to ensure the security of the Tajik people in Afghanistan and their participation in the governance of the country. Moscow, once again, maintains a close relationship with the Taliban government on these issues.

The question is whether Russia will once again fail in its calculations concerning the Taliban. It has already fallen once in the matter of forming a coalition government. Until now, one might have assumed that the Taliban were in control of the situation. The attack targeting the Russian embassy shows that they are not.

To shed more light on the issue, TVP World was joined by Professor Marcin Krzyżanowski, Former Consul of the Republic of Poland in Kabul.