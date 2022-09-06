MoD signs contracts to equip Polish armed forces

Among the contracts, signed at the 30th MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, was a deal for 'Jelcz' vehicles.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland’s minister of defence signed contracts on Tuesday to equip the armed forces with armoured vehicles, as well as to develop its air defence systems.

Among the contracts, signed at the 30th MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce (central Poland), which started on Tuesday, were deals for 30 Rak artillery reconnaissance vehicles and command cabins for the development of Poland’s Wisła and Narew air defence systems, as well as opto-electronically equipped ‘Jelcz’ vehicles.

Mariusz Błaszczak said that these deals would “guarantee the growth of potential of the Polish armed forces.”

He added that the government orders equipment produced by the Polish defence industry whenever possible to invest in the sector and increase production capacity.

According to him, in two days Poland has spent around PLN 7 billion (EUR 1.48 billion) on equipping Polish forces, including contracts signed on Monday for 48 ‘Krab’ howitzers and 36 auxiliary vehicles.