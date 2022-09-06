Poland sees to date education costs of Ukrainian children at EUR 190 mln

Last Thursday, around 185,000 Ukrainian children began the new school year in Poland.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Poland’s education minister has estimated the costs of financing the education of Ukrainian children in Poland at PLN 900 million (EUR 190 million) so far.

“We pay for the maintenance costs of every Ukrainian child in every school… as of today, it is almost PLN 900 million which we have transferred to local governments,” Przemysław Czarnek said on Tuesday during a “Education and war in Ukraine” panel discussion at the 31st Economic Forum in Karpacz, southwestern Poland.

He added that Poland was fully financing the stay of Ukrainian children in Polish schools.

“We have not received a single zloty for this purpose from our European Union partners,” he said.