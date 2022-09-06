EuroBasket 2022: Poland defeats the Netherlands, moves up to quarterfinals

The Polish national team surpassed the Dutch 75:69 on Tuesday and moved up to the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 championship quarterfinals.

The match started poorly for the Poles being at the losing end for the first three-quarters of the encounter (19:20, 31:40, 48:55). The Dutch run out of steam in the last quarter, crumbling under the attacks of Igor Miličić’s charges.

The Polish national team has outdone the Czech Republic (99:84) and Israel (85:76) up until now. Only the Finns proved better than the Poles (59:89).

Though the Polish team has yet to face off the Serbs, their advancement to the quarterfinals has now been sealed with the victory over the Dutch.

The standoff against the Serbs will take place on Thursday.