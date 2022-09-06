Polish, Nigerian presidents discuss food and energy security

Duda's visit to Nigeria is the first official visit of the Polish president to this country since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Ensuring food and energy security were the main topics of talks between the presidents of Poland and Nigeria, Andrzej Duda and Muhammadu Buhariin, respectively, in Abuja.

Duda’s visit to Nigeria is the first official visit of the Polish president to this country since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago. It is the beginning of a three-day visit to Africa and will include also visits to the Ivory Coast on Wednesday and Senegal on Thursday

The Polish president said on Tuesday that the food and energy crises had been fuelled by the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Both, support for Ukraine in the possibility of exporting agricultural products, as well as support for African countries, primarily for our partner country, which is Nigeria, are very important to us, also as a UN member state,” he added.

He also said that for the sake of energy security Poland would like to see larger supplies of LNG gas and crude oil from Nigeria.