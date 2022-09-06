Truss appointed as UK PM, meets the Queen

As Boris Johnson bowed out on Tuesday, Liz Truss, having taken over as British prime minister, was received by Queen Elizabeth II and asked to form the government that will have to resolve one of the most demanding sets of issues in the country’s post-War history, which includes soaring energy bills, a looming recession and industrial strife.

“Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” Buckingham Palace said.

�� The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.

Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc

Now the 47-year-old former foreign secretary is set to later address the country from Downing Street before appointing her government.

The challenges ahead for Ms Truss are an economy in crisis, with inflation at double digits, the cost of energy soaring and the Bank of England warning of a lengthy recession by the end of this year. Workers from various sectors of the economy have already gone on strike to vent their grievances.

As Prime Minister, I will unleash Britain’s potential by going for growth and removing the obstacles holding our country back.

A growing economy is key to delivering for the British people and unlocking opportunity.

My piece in @Telegraph ��https://t.co/agfTaq78R5 pic.twitter.com/3AUkw6aqZ5

Ms Truss’ plan to revive growth boils down to tax cuts while also potentially providing around GBP 100 billion (USD 116 billion) for energy. This prompted investors to dump the pound and government bonds in recent weeks.

Drawing from her eight-year experience in the cabinet of senior ministers, she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members by a tighter margin than expected. She defeated him by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb

The seven-week leadership contest brings to an end Mr Johnson’s turbulent three years in office and has seen the candidates regularly attack each other’s policies as well as the Tories’ record in government.

Her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, is seen by some in the Conservative Party as responsible for triggering the rebellion against his boss, Boris Johnson, and fear cannot beat the opposition Labour Party in the next election.

Ms Truss’s ascent to the top of the Conservative Party has been anything but straightforward.

Born to parents she describes as “left-wing”, her mother, a nurse and a teacher, and her father, a maths lecturer, took her on demonstrations against then Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, now her political idol.

She criticised the monarchy when a member of the more centrist Liberal Democrats at the University of Oxford, and described her conversion to conservatism as a “rebellion” spurred by a belief that people “should succeed on merit”.

She has modelled herself as a strident critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but some fear her robust stance on Russia’s war could ratchet up tensions to perilous levels.

Truss set to appoint a cabinet with no white men.

According to the British newspaper The Times, Liz Truss is preparing to appoint the first cabinet in history in which none of the great offices of state will be held by a white man.

The Times has reported that Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, the son of Ghanaian immigrants, is certain to be chancellor.

Ms Truss is likely to appoint James Cleverly, whose mother was born in Sierra Leone, as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman, whose parents are of Indian origin, as home secretary.

She’s been a great friend to Susie and I, she’s been a great Foreign Secretary, and she will be a great Prime Minister.

Congratulations @trussliz pic.twitter.com/BaSdU8aIMz

‘Not like a booster engine splashing down in an obsucre corner of the Pacific’

Boris Johnson who was forced out after three tumultuous years in power gave a farewell speech in which he urged the country and his warring party to unite behind the new leader.

“This is it, folks. What I say to my fellow Conservatives, is it’s time for politics to be over, folks. It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her programme,” he said calling for backing Ms Truss and putting across a message of a need for national unity.

Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.

Mr Johnson also listed what he considered his successes, including an early vaccine programme during COVID-19 and his staunch support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia. He also counted “delivering Brexit” among his main achievements.

Having survived partygate – a scandal including him violating the covid regulations imposed on the UK by its government by taking part in secret parties at Downing Street – Mr Johnson decided to step down following massive resignations from his ministers in July.

Still, Mr Johnson stressed, in his speech, that he is “not like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function.”

“I will not be gently reentering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.”

Lean years ahead

The UK has been struggling with crises ever since the Conservative party returned to power in 2010. Now the country is faced with a prospect of a long energy emergency that could drain the savings of households and threaten the futures of businesses still weighed down by COVID-era loans.

Although bills are expected to soar by 80 per cent in October, a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters that Truss may freeze bills in a plan that could cost towards GBP 100 billion (USD 115.33 billion), surpassing the COVID-19 furlough scheme.

It remains unknown how the UK will pay for the support but it is likely to increase government borrowing.

Investors reacted with fright to the scale of the package coupled with a multiyear prospect of the energy crisis.

The GBP fell against the USD marking the worst performance among most of the other major currencies recently.

In August alone sterling shed 4 per cent against the greenback and it marked the worst month for 20-year British government bonds since around 1978, according to records from Refinitiv and the Bank of England.

“Britain’s public finances also remain weighed down by the government’s huge coronavirus spending spree. Public debt as a share of economic output is not far off 100 per cent, up from about 80 per cent before the pandemic,” Reuters wrote.