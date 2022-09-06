PM congratulates Liz Truss on taking over UK premiership

Liz Truss was named as the new leader of the UK's Conservative Party on Monday and was formally appointed as prime minister by the queen on Tuesday.

Stefan Rousseau/PAP/EPA

Poland’s prime minister congratulated Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, in a tweet on Tuesday expressing his view that Polish-British partnership is key to European security.

Mateusz Morawiecki wrote: “Great Britain has a new Prime Minister. Congratulations @trussliz and I look forward to our great cooperation. Our partnership is the key to Europe’s security. In troubled times, it is important that we stick together.”

On Monday, Morawiecki said Truss’s tenure in Downing Street would be “at least a continuation, maybe even a strengthening of that British policy that has been de facto identical with our Polish policy of supporting Ukraine.”

The Polish prime minister pointed out that he had spoken with Truss a number of times in recent months in her role as foreign secretary.