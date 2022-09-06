Delightful little wooden train station restored to former prewar glory

Making a visual impact with its smart wood finishes, restored ceramic agas, and jaunty green-trimmed windows, the station in the village of Zajezierze is being hailed as more than simply an aesthetic triumph.

A provincial train station close to Dęblin is enjoying the nationwide spotlight after a sensitive refit saw it returned to its pre-war best.

Seamlessly blending historic sensitivity with modern advances, the station has also been praised for its considerable eco credentials.PKP

Utilising modern technologies and cutting-edge materials, these allowed for the minimisation of costs and the maximisation of efficiency.

In line with the necessities of contemporary travel, narrow passageways have been eliminated and tactile maps introduced.

Fully adapted to the needs of those with mobility issues, other amenities include a zone set aside for children.PKP

Seamlessly blending historic sensitivity with modern advances, the station has also been praised for its considerable eco credentials.

Touting an Intelligent Building Management System, this has allowed for heat, water and electricity consumption to be optimised.PKP

Lauded as a poster child for the new face of Polish rail travel, the station has also been kitted out with state-of-the-art monitoring systems to ensure passenger safety and security.

The station was originally built in 1921 at a time when Poland was entering what many consider to be its golden age.Fotopolska.eu

Located on the line running from Radom to Dęblin, the station was originally built in 1921 at a time when Poland was entering what many consider to be its golden age.

Cited as one of the best surviving examples of wooden train station architecture, the building is listed in the Municipal Register of Monuments. However, recent years had not been kind and it had fallen into an abject state of disrepair.

Financed partially by EU funds, its historical and architectural merit significantly complicated a renovation process that took seven-years in total.

These considerations meant that interference with the external integrity was limited, though one of the core aims saw efforts funnelled into reviving long lost details so as that the station could regain its original appearance.

Reopened yesterday in a ceremony presided over by Artur Standowicz, the Deputy Governor of Mazowieckie Voivodeship, the Zajezierze koło Dęblina station has been handed its second life courtesy of an PLN 8.8 million renovation conducted by TEXOM.PKP

Among other things, this meant reconstructing the roof, demolishing the second vestibule and adding semi-circular windows and chimney spiers.

Speaking at the opening, Maciej Małecki, secretary of state at the Ministry of State Assets, said: “Thanks to this completed investment, the historic railway station in Zajezierze has become not only a showcase of this town, but above all a modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly facility.”