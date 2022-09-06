Part of German elite support reparation claims, says PM

"There are two trends in the German elite: one holds that our reparation claims are fully justified, the other is set on denying the realities," Morawiecki told PAP.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

A section of the German elite believes Poland’s WWII reparation claims are justified, Poland’s prime minister told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Tuesday.

Last Thursday the government presented a report that concluded Germany owes Poland EUR 1.31 trillion in reparations for material and human destruction caused by the German invasion.

According to Germany the reparation issue is closed as Poland relinquished all claims to war reparations from Germany in 1953. The current Polish government says the 1953 agreement is invalid as Poland was not a sovereign country at the time and the agreement was sealed under pressure from the Soviet Union.

But Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, said that some people in Germany supported Poland.

“There are two trends in the German elite: one holds that our reparation claims are fully justified, the other is set on denying the realities,” Morawiecki told PAP.

He added that Poland planned to send Germany a diplomatic note on the matter as soon as possible.