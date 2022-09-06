Alexei Navalny’s prison conditions threaten his health

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s chief of staff said worsening prison conditions were threatening his health as his Anti-Corruption Foundation prepares to turn upcoming local elections in Moscow into an anti-war vote.

Mr Navalny was arrested in January last year when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was a near-fatal attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve toxin. Russia denies trying to kill him.

18/18 Putin and United Russia mean war, lies, corruption and poverty. By participating in the Smart Voting, you are voting against war, lies, corruption and poverty.

— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 6, 2022

He is serving 11.5 years in prison for parole violations, fraud and contempt of court charges which he denies.

In a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, each with millions of followers, Mr Navalny wrote last week via his lawyers that he had been sent to a punishment cell for a third time in August in revenge for his political activity. The prison service did not respond to a request for comment.

Unbearable conditions

The cell, two by three metres wide with a table, chair and bed which is folded for 14 hours during the day, marks a significant worsening of conditions for the opposition leader, his chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, told Reuters in an interview.

Russia:🇪🇺 is concerned by reports of ill treatment of @navalny in the strict regime colony.We deplore recent & repeated unjustified disciplinary measures by the prison authorities.🇷🇺 authorities are accountable for Mr Navalny’s life & health while he is in this unjust detention.

— Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) September 2, 2022

“Suddenly, three weeks ago, they started to dramatically worsen his conditions, which actually poses an enormous threat to his health, because no normal person could spend a long time in that ‘special’ cell,” he said in Vilnius, where most of Navalny’s organization has been based since its operations were banned in Russia.

“The fact that Putin is losing (the war), and is getting less and less predictable, makes the situation more dangerous,” Mr Volkov added.

Volkov said that as soon as Putin left the scene, Navalny would be released, but that there were no additional certainties because the West’s influence on Moscow, which had helped improve his jail conditions before, ended when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Changing Russia step by step

Since the invasion in February, Navalny’s team has turned to Youtube broadcasts to sway public opinion against the war, reaching 15 million people in Russia, Volkov said.

“We know that our operation helps to slowly change public opinion … It will take two to three years to dramatically change the attitude of Russian society and to make his war so unpopular that he will not be able to continue,” he emphasised.

Navalny’s team hopes to turn Sunday’s municipal elections in Moscow into a protest vote by announcing support for 400 candidates who it says have opposed the conflict.

Leonid Volkov also cautioned against proposals to ban Russians from the European Union, an initiative promoted by the Baltic states and Poland which all border Russia, saying they were a propaganda gift to the Kremlin and that sanctions on key figures would work better.