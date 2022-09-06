Gov’t opponents outnumber supporters says poll

There were more opponents of the government in August than supporters, a new poll has shown.
According to the CBOS survey, 29 percent declared support for the government (3 pps down), while 46 percent opposed it (7 pps up).
Twenty-three percent could not say.
At the same time 31 percent supported Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, while 55 percent were displeased with his premiership.
CBOS noted that August brought a marked fall in support for the government and the prime minister compared to July, with a simultaneous rise in the number of those opposed to them.
CBOS ran the survey on August 14-25 on a random sample of 1,043 Poles.
