Gov’t opponents outnumber supporters says poll

There were more opponents of the government in August than supporters, a new poll has shown.

According to the CBOS survey, 29 percent declared support for the government (3 pps down), while 46 percent opposed it (7 pps up).

Twenty-three percent could not say.

At the same time 31 percent supported Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, while 55 percent were displeased with his premiership.

CBOS noted that August brought a marked fall in support for the government and the prime minister compared to July, with a simultaneous rise in the number of those opposed to them.

CBOS ran the survey on August 14-25 on a random sample of 1,043 Poles.