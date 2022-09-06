Poland’s unemployment at 4.9 percent in August says minister

"In August, the level of July and the previous month was maintained, so we have 4.9," Malag said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Albert Zawada

The initial Labour Ministry reading shows that the rate of unemployment was at 4.9 percent in August, unchanged from the previous month, Marlena Malag, the minister of labour, has said.

If the rate is confirmed by the country’s stats office, it would mean that unemployment has remained the same for three months.

“In August, the level of July and the previous month was maintained, so we have 4.9,” Malag said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the official data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS), the country’s unemployment stayed at 4.9 percent in both June and July. This translated into 818,000 unemployed people in June and 810,200 in July.