Polish PM says Europe should do more for Ukraine

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has urged the European Commission (EC) to increase support for Ukraine.

“I estimate the state of financial involvement on the part of the European Commission as definitely insufficient,” Morawiecki said at a press briefing in Wysokie Mazowieckie, eastern Poland, on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, Russia, unable to win the war against its neighbour, will try to “starve Ukraine”.

“This could be Putin’s next plan,” Morawiecki said. “Therefore I urge (the EC – PAP) – I talked about it with (EC President – PAP) Ursula von der Leyen in Copenhagen and over the phone a few days before that – to fulfil our June promise for the EC to pass on EUR 9 billion as quickly as possible, because we should be acting against Putin’s… intentions.

Morawiecki also said he was planning to pay a visit to Ukraine soon.

European leaders have approved a support package worth EUR 9 billion for Ukraine to help the country remain solvent while it is fending off Russian attacks.