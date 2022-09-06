Energy crisis in West: protests, rescue package, grid emergency

Berliners protested against their governments energy policies on Monday amid energy prices hikes. Meanwhile the UK’s largest energy supplier, Centrica is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit to meet soaring collateral demands; whilst the US state of California narrowly avoided a blackout on Monday as electricity use soared to its highest level in five years.

Residents in Berlin took to the streets of the German capital on Monday to protest against the government’s energy policies and calling for the lifting of sanctions on Russia to help curb energy price hikes.

The protest comes amid growing public concern of the need to stabilise soaring energy prices as Europe suffers from the US-led imposition of sanctions against Russia, a move which has left many countries deeply mired in a growing energy crisis.

Protesters chanted slogans such as “Open the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline” and “No NATO”, demanding that the German government adjust its foreign policy.

Energy prices rose an alarming 35.6 percent in August, and are the biggest reason behind Germany’s high inflation rate.

Rescue package for UK’s largest energy supplier

Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica Plc CNA.L is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit to meet soaring collateral demands as the energy market remains volatile, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Centrica’s funding request may heap pressure on incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to consider additional short-term financing help for the energy sector, the report added.

Truss is considering a freeze on household energy bills to try to avert a winter cost-of-living crisis for millions of households, Reuters reported on Monday.

Centrica, which owns British Gas, signed a GBP 7 billion agreement with US-based Delfin Midstream Inc last month to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2026.

California narrowly avoids blackout

California narrowly avoided implementing rotating outages on Monday while officials warned that the state’s power grid will face a bigger test on Tuesday amid a record-breaking heat wave.

The state’s grid operator cancelled its grid emergency late Monday evening after deploying supplies that helped keep the lights on even as electricity use soared to its highest level in five years.

Power demand is forecast to be even higher on Tuesday, potentially reaching an all-time high as business and schools reopen after a holiday weekend amid temperatures approaching 40 Celsius.