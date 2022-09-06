PM says coal bottlenecks could cause distribution problems

"Seaports and their limited capacity are a bottleneck, we're working on increasing it," the prime minister said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland has ordered plenty of coal but domestic distribution may be an issue, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

According to Morawiecki, Poland has signed up for more coal than used during the previous winter.

“But the coal has been contracted (for deliveries – PAP) until April,” he added.

“Seaports and their limited capacity are a bottleneck, we’re working on increasing it,” the prime minister said.

He also said distribution within the country is another problem.

“At the moment we have 8,000 coal depots, which are used to collect coal from Polish mines or the coal (once – PAP) imported from Russia, but the whole market has been disrupted,” Morawiecki said, adding that the government was trying to rebuild the distribution network.

“We won’t go through the crisis without some pain,” Morawiecki warned. “It is the biggest crisis in 35 years and even, as many people claim, since the war (WWII – PAP).”

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants to bring Ukraine to its knees, he wants to defeat Poland and the Baltic states,” he added.

The prices of coal, natural gas and oil shot up after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Russia, a major supplier of energy to Europe, has been using energy for political purposes, cutting off or limiting supplies to exert pressure on European governments. Poland has banned the import of Russian coal.