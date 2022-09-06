30th International Defence Industry Exhibition kicks off

The 30th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) commenced in Kielce.. MSPO is ranked third among all Europe’s exhibitions, after the Paris and London trade shows. The upcoming MSPO is held from 6 to 9 September 2022, the Targi Kielce trade fair centre official website stated.

The event will be filled with agreements related to the supply of equipment for the Polish army, premieres of modern military solutions and expert debates. More than 600 exhibitors from 33 countries, including Italy, the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden and South Korea, will participate in the exhibition.

According to the website, not only is MSPO a comprehensive presentation of military equipment, but it also abounds with business meetings and contracts concluded between manufacturers from different continents and the defence sector bodies

Polish arms exports

The fair will be opened at noon by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak. According to the Defence Ministry, further contracts related to military equipment will be signed during MSPO.

Mesko, which is part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), will sign a contract for the delivery of several hundred Piorun anti-aircraft missiles for Estonia. The deal is the second official export contract, following an agreement to supply the US.

"Słowacki" Rosomak, czyli Patria AMV XP z wieżą Turra-30 pic.twitter.com/Inx269dY2y

— mswierczynski (@mswierczynski1) September 5, 2022

The Polish Armaments Group will present, among others, the Rosomak wheeled armoured personnel carrier in an artillery reconnaissance vehicle version as well as a proposal for a mid-life upgrade of the Rosomak vehicle, a 4×4 multipurpose vehicle from Huta Stalowa Wola and an unmanned drone developed through the “Orlik” reconnaissance drone programme.

Global manufacturers

Global manufacturers displaying their works at the event will include Raytheon, manufacturer of the “Patriot” air defence system, the MBDA group producing CAMM missiles, the Babcock Group, supplier of the “Miecznik” frigate platform, and Boeing presenting various helicopters together with many others.

Find us at MSPO 2022 — Sep. 6-9 in Kielce, Poland. 🪖

Some of the world's most combat-proven systems will be displayed, incl. IRON DOME, TROPHY APS, & SPIKE NLOS — the world's first 6th gen. missile.

The DRONE DOME & DAVID'S SLING's SKYCEPTOR will also be on display.

Details🔽

— Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (@RAFAELdefense) September 4, 2022

Three Korean companies will also be exhibiting the armaments they are to supply to Poland, including 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and 48 FA-50 aircraft.

President of Poland Mr. @AndrzejDuda, Minister of National Defence Mr. @mblaszczak and Turkish National Defense Minister Mr. Hulusi Akar visited our stand at MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition.

We were pleased to host them…

🇹🇷🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/SQw5tUqolS

— BAYKAR (@BaykarTech) September 5, 2022

Turkey will prepare a national exhibition at the MSPO. Ankara will be represented by 27 exhibitors, showing among others the “Bayraktar” unmanned aircraft, which has been very successful during the war in Ukraine.

Polish Howitzers for Polish Army

Poland will order 48 more AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers and 36 accompanying vehicles from local arms producer Huta Stalowa Wola for PLN 3.8 billion (USD 797 mln), Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

In 2016, the Polish military ordered 96 self-propelled howitzers from Huta Stalowa Wola to be delivered by 2024.