65 dead following earthquake in China: Update

The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 65 on Tuesday as rescuers rushed to reach 200 stranded people and restore telecommunications services, power and water utilities, send emergency relief and deliver food supplies to residents affected by the magnitude-6.8 tremor, state media reported.

Nearly 250 people were being treated for injuries from the disaster, with dozens critically wounded, according to Chinese state media.

Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides, while communications were down in at least one area.

No damage to dams and hydropower stations within 50 km (31 miles) of the epicentre was reported, although damage to the provincial grid had affected power to about 40,000 end-users.

Earthquakes are common in the southwestern province of Sichuan, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

Video clips on social media showed lights swinging while people rushed out of buildings into the streets. A total of 39,000 people live within 20 km of the epicentre and 1.55 million within 100 km, according to state television.

The quake was Sichuan’s biggest since August 2017, when one of magnitude 7.0 hit the Aba prefecture.

The most powerful Sichuan earthquake on record was in May 2008, when a magnitude 8.0 quake centred in Wenchuan killed almost 70,000 people and caused extensive damage.