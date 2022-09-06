LIVE: 195th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On the 195th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv continues its offensive in operations in the Kherson region. Meanwhile, Moscow facing drone (UAV) shortages is struggling to maintain tactical situational awareness.

Russian forces are also using a church as a field hospital in the village of Mala Komyshuvakha in Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff reported.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 6 September 2022

