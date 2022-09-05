Business Arena 05.09

On Monday’s episode, our host Sascha Fahrbach kicked off the show with our main stories which were: The EU to debate radical energy intervention tools as the crisis worsens and Poland’s president Andrzej Duda visiting west African countries to discuss food security.

The deepening energy crisis is pushing the European Union to consider unorthodox measures to rein in soaring power and gas prices, ranging from gas-price caps to a temporary suspension of power derivatives trading.



To shed more light on the issue we were joined by Daniel Czyżewski from Energetyka24.



What’s more…

-Poland’s president travels to Africa on Monday for a visit that will take him to Nigeria, the Ivory Coast and Senegal. Andrzej Duda is set to discuss food security amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ways to counter Russian propaganda, among other issues.



-The European Commission said that at least 15 different component parts should be made available for at least five years from the date of a smartphone’s introduction to the market and that batteries should survive at least 500 full charges without deteriorating to below 83 percent of their capacity.



-Teamtechnik, a Polish company that specialises in automation and develops and builds bespoke solutions for the new energy, medtech and e-Mobility sectors, won major orders in all three areas in the first five months of 2022, resulting in a record order intake.



-With the aim at improving customer convenience and sustainability, Latvia-based SmartLynx Airlines has become the first airline in the Baltic countries to fly the latest-generation Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.