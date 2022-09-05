Liz Truss ‘not quite as chaotic’ as Boris Johnson: British philosopher

Simon Blackburn, philosopher and expert on British politics, was invited by TVP World to talk about what might be the policies of Liz Truss, soon-to-be UK’s Prime Minister.

Mr Blackburn was first asked about the possible policy changes that can be expected from Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister. According to him, Ms Truss is definitely “less chaotic” than the outgoing PM Johnson, but he stressed that the former head of cabinet left her with a number of problems to deal with, such as increasing costs of living, inflation, gas shortages, electricity prices, and housing, to which there is no easy solution.

Although Ms Truss has a bit of a reputation for being a flip-flopper, her being a former Liberal Democrat (she left the party to join the Tories in 1996; TVP World) and a “Remainer” during the Brexit vote in the 2016 referendum, Mr Blackburn thinks this assessment of her is unwarranted. He does believe that when it comes to the policy of continuing the British support for Ukraine, she will continue Johnson’s policies, and points out that during the recent months’ controversies over Johnson’s leadership, she was a staunch Johnson loyalist.

Other issues discussed by Mr Blackburn: will Rishi Sunak have a place in Truss’s cabinet as Chancellor of Exchequer; what relationship with the EU, especially over the Northern Ireland protocol, to expect from the new PM; and will Truss as PM benefit or hinder the Tories in the general election scheduled for 2025?