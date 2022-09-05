Poland-Belarus border one of best protected in EU says PM

"At the moment, it is one of the best protected borders of the European Union and illegal crossings are very rare and are individual cases," the prime minister said.

Cases of illegal crossings of the Polish border with Belarus are very rare which shows that the frontier is one of the best-protected borders in the EU, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

Morawiecki held a press briefing near a new fence that Poland has built along its border with Belarus after the Minsk regime, in retaliation for Western sanctions, instigated in 2021 a migration crisis, inviting migrants from the Middle East and Africa and promising them easy access to the EU.

“This is the biggest proof of our efficiency,” the prime minister said.

“Some 8-9 months ago, this border was nearly fully open to provocative actions from (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and his master – (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Morawiecki said. “This was supposed to be the site of the first attack launched on the border of the European Union.

“We foiled this attempt,” Morawiecki added.

The 186-kilometre-long and 5-metre-high physical fence has been completed but works are still continuing on the electronic surveillance system. The whole project will cost Poland some PLN 1.6 billion (EUR 340 million).