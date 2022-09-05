Poland, Romania share opinion on threats on eastern flank says MoD

Błaszczak (L) said that Romania supported Poland's bid to exempt defence spending from the EU excessive deficit procedure.

Krzysztof Świderski/PAP

The Polish defence minister has said that Poland and Romania share the evaluation of threats on Nato’s eastern flank and jointly seek a response.

“The strengthening of armed forces and the increasing of the two countries’ interoperability is our joint response,” Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said after a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Vasile Dincu in Opole, western Poland, on Tuesday.

Referring to the stationing of Romanian soldiers in Poland and of Polish troops in Romania, and to the commitment of the two countries to Nato’s multi-national combat units at the alliance’s eastern flank, Błaszczak said this was how interoperability was being built.

Błaszczak also said that Romania supported Poland’s bid to exempt defence spending from the EU excessive deficit procedure.

The appeal to exempt defence spending from EU rules on budget deficits has also been supported by Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia.