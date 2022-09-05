Zelenskyy praises outgoing UK PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted his last official phone call with the outgoing Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, on Monday. In an article published by Mail on Sunday during the preceding weekend, the Ukrainian leader has heaped praise on Johnsson for his and his government’s dedication to supporting Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“I have conducted my final conversation with Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister. In the name of the entire Ukrainian nation, I thank him for his personal courage, following principles, and the immense input [he had] in opposing the aggression of the Russian Federation. I am impatiently looking forward to collaborating with this great friend of Ukraine in a new role,” Mr Zelenskyy tweeted.

Провів підсумкову розмову з @BorisJohnson у його нинішньому статусі. Від імені всього українського народу подякував за особисту сміливість, принциповість і визначний внесок у протидію агресії РФ. З нетерпінням чекаю на співпрацю з великим другом України у новому статусі.

This was not the only tribute Zelenskyy paid to the outgoing PM. Mail on Sunday also published an article penned by the Ukrainian leader in the weekend preceding the announcement of the Tory leadership vote results.

“In a few days, the UK will have a new Prime Minister. As Ukraine’s President, I will be happy to establish close relations with, as Boris Johnson recently said, ‘any British Prime Minister, male or female’,” wrote President Zelenskyy. “I sincerely hope that Boris’s legacy in this fight against Russian barbarism will be preserved.”

Zelenskyy hailed the outgoing Prime Minister of the UK as a “true friend” who had always acted “swiftly and resolutely” to offer help in the face of Russia’s invasion:

“At each and every meeting and conversation between us, Boris had one very good question: ‘What else? What else do you need?’ It became our watchword, guaranteeing effective progress. Believe me, not many politicians are ready to do this,” wrote Zelenskyy.

“We even started to address him, warmly and humorously, as ‘Boris Johnsoniuk’ – a Ukrainian sounding surname if you put a stress on the last syllable – inspired by his Instagram account @borisjohnsonuk.”

That was not the only way in which Johnson received recognition from the Ukrainian people for his support of their struggle. Back in June, one of the Ukrainian Cossack hosts welcomed him into the community, rechristening the British politician as “Boris Chuprina”, a name referencing Johnson’s notoriously unruly blond hair.

President Zelenskyy stressed that the governments of Ukraine and the UK have worked closely and effectively at all levels in recent months.

“Among them, I am most grateful to two other great leaders and friends of Ukraine – Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Ben Wallace, your Defence Secretary,” the Ukrainian head of state emphasised.

As pointed out in the article, in one of his last acts as Prime Minister, Johnson also paid a visit to Ukraine on its Independence Day (August 24) and received the Ukrainian Order of Freedom for his contribution.