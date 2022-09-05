Rescue services seek inclusion of Ukraine in EU protection scheme

The heads of rescue services signed the appeal in Warsaw on Monday to support Ukraine's efforts to join the EU scheme.

Państwowa Straż Pożarna/Twitter

Rescue services from Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states have appealed to the EU to include Ukraine in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“We’ll advocate before everyone in the EU for this to happen so that we can help and react when you need it, and so that you can help us when we need help,” said General Andrzej Bartkowiak, general commander of the Polish State Fire Service (PSP), as quoted by PSP on Twitter.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism covers 34 European countries and is launched whenever an emergency overwhelms a country’s disaster response capabilities.