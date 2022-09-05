Programme of Ukrainian currency exchange ends on Sept. 9

The programme carried out in Poland by the NBP and Poland's biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, was launched on March 25.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The exchange programme of the Ukrainian national currency, the hryvnia, for Polish zlotys, launched by the National Bank of Poland (NBP) in cooperation with the National Bank of Ukraine, ends on September 9, the central bank has reported.

Ukrainians who fled to Poland initially had trouble exchanging money with exchange offices either not accepting the hryvnia or offering a very poor rate.

“Over 97,000 currency exchanges worth UAH 690 million have so far been carried out at 100 bank branches,” the bank said.

The purchase price has been fixed at PLN 0.14 for one hryvnia.

Adult citizens of Ukraine are able to exchange up to 10,000 hryvnias (EUR 305.81). The offer applies to 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 hyrvnia notes.

The National Bank of Ukraine will buy up to UAH 10 billion from the NBP.