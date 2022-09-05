Pulse of Culture 05.09

It was a week filled with concerts, performances and all kinds of encounters with Jewish culture, being interpreted by Polish and international artists.

The 19th Jewish Culture Festival – Singer’s Warsaw, ended with a Sunday concert at the Grand Theatre National Opera.

The framework of the event saw much variety allowing for meetings, concerts, films, performances, exhibitions and culinary workshops that were organised.

This year, the festival also made reference to the current events taking place beyond Polish eastern border.

To learn more about this and many other cultural events both in Poland and around the world, watch the full episode above.