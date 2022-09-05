Eastern Express 05.09

Kazakh President Kasym Zhomart Tokayev announced that early presidential elections will be held in the coming months, and early parliamentary elections slated for early 2023.

Following the onset of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Kazakhstan’s systematic emancipation from its hitherto dominant Russian influence stemming from cooperation with China and Turkey in the post-Soviet Central Asian region, is gaining pace.

Why does Kazakhstan remain the country of most political interest in the region?

In a referendum held in June, 70 percent of the country’s voting citizens supported Mr Tokayev’s proposed constitutional amendments, that aim to move away from its previous post-Soviet “super-presidential” model following decades of rule by Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s first and only president before Tokayev who ruled the country from 1991-2019.

The President’s latest speech demonstrates his stabilisation of position inside Kazakhstan, as well as the establishment of his position on the international stage.

Since January 2022, when military intervention by the Russian army saved Mr Tokayev’s rule, there had been a significant change in the situation in the short term. In June 2022, when refusing to recognise the puppet “republics” of Donbass and Luhansk at an economic forum in St. Petersburg in the presence of Vladimir Putin, Kasym Tokayev also refused to give high honours to the Russian Federation.

This led to Kazakhstan and Russia exchanging blows, and hitting each other’s export products – Kazakh oil, or Russian coal.

What lies behind this continual progression of emancipation of Kazakhstan from their Russian influence?

Kazakhstan, which has long been balancing itself between China and Russia and its transit of Kazakh oil to Europe via the Russian Federation’s pipeline infrastructure, is now clearly benefiting from China’s support when it comes to stiffening its stance towards Moscow.

The country is creating an alternative land transport corridor for China as opposed to the rail route through Russia, that was suspended as a consequence of Western sanctions, and at the same time is looking to export its own oil to Europe by itself via the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and on through the pipeline system that connects Turkey to Europe.

President Tokayev’s moves may represent a renewal impulse for Kazakhstan’s politics, while continuing the policy of gradual emancipation of the country’s security and economic policies from their traditional influence and domination by Moscow.

To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Bruce Pannier of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

