Retail sales rise in July – Eurostat

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Polish retail sales went up by 7.6 percent year on year in July 2022 after an 7.9-percent increase year on year in June, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Monday.

Month on month, retail sales went up by 1.5 percent, the agency also said.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than 10 people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.