Poland likely to receive updated versions of Covid vaccines

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

The health minister has announced that there is a chance for Poland to receive the first batch of updated versions of vaccines against Covid19 this week.

The European Commission authorised on September 2 adapted versions of Covid vaccines, namely, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 manufactured by Moderna Inc.

“Let me remind you that the decision of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concerned the vaccines which are against the BA.1 omicron subvariant,” Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters on Tuesday.

Niedzielski added that under way were tests conducted by Moderna regarding BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, which are dominant at the moment, and that the regulator was currently reviewing these updated version.

“We have been closely following what has been going on with regard to possible versions of Covid vaccines,” he said.

Niedzielski repeated that there was a chance that Poland could receive the first batch of the already-authorised updated vaccines by the end of this week, and added that Poland’s cooperation with Moderna was very close.

Niedzielski also said that it could be worth waiting if a vaccine against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 was available in a short time.

“We are likely to receive this information next week. And we will do our best to take a decision as quickly as possible,” the minister concluded.

Nearly 80 percent of coronavirus cases worldwide are now being caused by omicron BA.5, according to the World Health Organization.