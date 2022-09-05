EuroBasket: Poles beat favourite Israel

After their recent victory against the Czech Republic and suffering a severe defeat against Finland, the Polish basketball team coached by Igor Milicic defeated favourite Israel 85:76 on Monday.

AJ Slaughter, scoring 24 points, displayed a remarkable and outstanding performance, while Aleksander Balcerowski added 17.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Ponitka showed consistency in a variety of fields, registering 11 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Brave, committed, disciplined in defence and effective in shots from distance. The Poles are playing like Anwil or Igor Milicic’s Ostrów in the days he led those clubs to championship titles from the coaching bench.

Lethal efficiency in shots from a distance also helps: when AJ Slaughter and Aaron Cel catch their rhythm, it is truly difficult to compete against the Polish team.

🎯 A.J. is for Awesome Jumper – Slaughter drops 6 threes, Poland hand Israel first defeat! #EuroBasket

— #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 5, 2022

White-reds started both halves excellently: the first quarter was won 23:16, the third 29:23. The advantage built into their game this way allowed them to safely control the match.

However, all the game elements do have room for improvement. On Tuesday, the Poles are facing theoretically the weakest team in their group – the Netherlands. If they win, they will secure promotion to the 1/8 finals.

The match will be broadcast by TVP Sport, TVPSPORT.PL and the mobile app on September 6 at 2 p.m.