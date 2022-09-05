Zaporizhzhia NPP’s last working reactor disconnected from Ukraine’s grid

The final working reactor block of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been disconnected from Ukraine’s grid after Russian shelling disrupted power lines on Monday, Ukraine’s Energoatom reported.

“Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the [last working] transmission line was disconnected,” the company wrote in a Telegram statement on Monday. “As a result, [reactor] unit No. 6, which currently supplies the [plant’s] own needs, was unloaded and disconnected from the grid,” the statement read further.

⚡️Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's last operating reactor disconnected from grid.

Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom said that the last working power line at the Russian-occupied plant was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling on Sept. 5.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 5, 2022

The NPP, being the largest facility of its kind in Europe, was captured by Moscow in March, yet is still being operated by state nuclear company Energoatom’s staff.

Ukraine has also been repeatedly accusing Russia of basing their troops and military equipment at the power station.

Two reactors at the plant, number five and six, remain in operation however are likewisedisconnected from the grid due to having suffered repeated disconnections down to shelling over the last fortnight.