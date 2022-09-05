National Media Council dismisses state TV boss

The i.pl website reported that Kurski first took up the post in January 2016 but on August 2 of the same year he was dismissed by the RMN, which reversed the decision just hours later.

Poland’s National Media Council (RMN) has dismissed Jacek Kurski from the position of president of state-owned broadcaster TVP, local media reported on Monday.

The RMN appointed Mateusz Matyszkowicz in Kurski’s place. The i.pl website, which first carried the story, reported that the station would have a one-person management board.

RMN board member Robert Kwiatkowski tweeted: “The National Media Council has just dismissed Jacek Kurski from the function of president of TVP and appointed Mateusz Matyszkowicz. Unfortunately without the chance for a competition.”

The i.pl website reported that Kurski first took up the post in January 2016 but on August 2 of the same year he was dismissed by the RMN, which reversed the decision just hours later. He was appointed again in October 2016 and headed the channel until March 2020, when he was again removed by the RMN, though he continued to serve as an advisor to the management board.

In May 2020, Kurski again joined the TVP management board and became acting president in July of that year. On August 7, 2020, the RMN again chose him as TVP president.

Later on Monday, Kurski confirmed his dismissal from TVP, saying that he was awaiting “new tasks.”

“I confirm that I have ceased to be the head of TVP upon a decision by my political associates which was consulted with me. I know that I will be put to new tasks,” Kurski said.