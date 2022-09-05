Kielce defence expo serves Poland’s security: President Duda

On the occasion of the 30th edition of the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO in Kielce, President Andrzej Duda highlighted its crucial role in building Poland’s security and decorated the event organisers.

The head of the Polish state said that the exhibition has become an event of a regional, European but also “global scale”.

“This exhibition presents enormous importance for Poland, especially in recent times. Contrarily to a reality that we would like to live in… tanks do not serve just as attractions for boys to behold,” he said.

“The time of peace is undeniably over just like times when wars were waged on other continents and when we considered them through the lens of optional dispatch of military contingents alone,” he added.

President Duda highlighted the need for modernisation and development of armed forces “to ensure security to all of our compatriots. This is a clear and tremendously important goal of this event that the exhibition in Kielce is.”

“Our soldiers should be armed to the teeth so that no one attacks us and that we don’t have to ever take advantage of our arms on the battlefield,” he said.

He went on to add that, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the exhibition in Kielce would certainly see “numerous military equipment contracts signed”.

“I hope that these contracts would include sales by the Polish Armaments Group [PGZ],” he said.

On Thursday, contracts of procurement of Polish military equipment by the Polish Armed Forces are expected to be signed. These contracts would cover reconnaissance vehicles for Rak fire modules, command cabins for the Wisła system, Jelcz vehicles and optoelectronic equipment.

Polish Krabs are the latest hit in Ukraine

Also in Kielce, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said that he has recently approved a contract for the purchase of 48 gun-howitzer AHS Krab and 36 military trucks at a total value of PLN 3.8 bn (EUR 800 mln).

AHS Krab is a Polish-made 155 mm NATO-compatible self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer.

“It is important that we are consistently increasing Poland’s defence capabilities by developing the Polish Army and by equipping it with state-of-the-art gear. We have been consistent about this course of action since 2015,” Mr Błaszczak said. The year 2015 is when the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won the general elections.

He added that the Krabs had been “tested in war, and in the hands of Ukrainians represent an effective weapon in the defence of Ukraine.”

“I have always stressed that, whenever possible, we order military equipment from the Polish military industry and this is exactly the case for Krab,” he said.

“In connection with that, I have approved a further contract representing an order for 48 self-propelled howitzers and 36 auxiliary vehicles, the value of the contract is over PLN 3.8 bn [EUR 800 mln],” he said.

Mr Błaszczak went on to recount that “this year the Stalowa Wola Steelworks and the Polish Armaments Group signed a contract with Ukraine for the delivery of Krab fire modules. Thus we are maxing out on the potential that the Polish armaments industry can muster.”

“Our task is to ensure that the Polish Army becomes ever stronger… that Poland is safe.”