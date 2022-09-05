Territorial force plans air wing

Poland’s Territorial Defence Force plans to form an air wing, the Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper reported on Monday.

The paper wrote that the volunteer force is planning to recruit civilian pilots working for airlines.

It added that the unit’s structure has not been decided yet, but it should be operational within the next three years.

Captain Witold Sura, the Territorial Defence Force’s spokesperson, said preparations for the formation of the air wing were underway.

At the moment, the Territorial Defence Force’s air operations are carried out with the help of Fly Eye v 3.0 UAVs, Rzeczpospolita wrote.