Truss elected new UK prime minister

Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader. She defeated fellow candidate Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

The seven-week leadership contest brings to an end Mr Johnson’s turbulent three years in office, and has seen the candidates regularly attack each other’s policies as well as the Tories’ record in government.

Political analysts have suggested that Ms Truss’ conversion to passionate Brexit supporter and her offer of tax cuts have propelled her to the top job.

Her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, is seen by some in the Conservative Party as responsible for triggering the rebellion against his boss, Boris Johnson, and fear cannot beat the opposition Labour Party in the next election.

Truss’s ascent to the top of the Conservative Party has been anything but straightforward.

Born to parents she describes as “left-wing”, her mother, a nurse and a teacher, and her father, a maths lecturer, took her on demonstrations against then Conservative Prime Minister Thatcher, now her political idol.

She criticised the monarchy when a member of the more centrist Liberal Democrats at the University of Oxford, and described her conversion to conservatism as a “rebellion” spurred by a belief that people “should succeed on merit”.

She has modelled herself as a strident critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but some fear her robust stance on Russia’s war could ratchet up tensions to perilous levels.

Truss set to appoint cabinet with no white men

According to the British newspaper The Times, Liz Truss is preparing to appoint the first cabinet in history in which none of the great offices of state will be held by a white man.

The Times has reported that Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, is the son Ghanian immigrants, is certain to be chancellor.

Truss is likely to appoint James Cleverly, whose mother was born in Sierra Leone, as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman, whose parents are of Indian origin, as home secretary.